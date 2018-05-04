Police response to Vegas shooting divides experts, survivor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police and hotel employees' actions as gunfire rained from a Las Vegas resort onto an outdoor concert drew mixed reactions Thursday after newly released video showed authorities making their way through a casino and carefully checking rooms before bursting into the shooter's suite.

Security experts and a survivor of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said the footage from officers' body-worn cameras offered only a glimpse of what unfolded as police responded to the rampage and didn't provide clues about why the gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds last fall.

The Associated Press and other news organizations sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports to shed light on the response by public agencies. More recordings will come in batches in coming weeks.