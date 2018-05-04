AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, May 4

thru 6, Charlotte, North Carolina — golf, US PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship.

thru 6, Irving, Texas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Texas Shootout.

Doha, Qatar — athletics, Diamond League, Qatar Super GP.

thru 6, Istanbul — tennis, ATP, Istanbul Open.

thru 6, Estoril, Portugal — tennis, ATP, Estoril Open.

thru 6, Munich — tennis, ATP, BMW Open.

thru 5, Prague — Tennis, WTA, Prague Open.

thru 5, Rabat, Morocco — tennis, WTA, Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

thru 5, Anning, China — tennis, WTA, Kunming Open.

thru 20, Copenhagen and Herning, Denmark — ice hockey, world championships.

Indore, India — cricket, IPL, Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Jaguares, Melbourne vs. Crusaders.

thru 6, Halmstad, Sweden — table tennis, world championships.

SATURDAY, May 5

thru 27, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.

thru 6, St. Albans, England — golf, European Tour, GolfSixes.

thru 13, Madrid — tennis, ATP-WTA, Madrid Open.

India — cricket, IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Daredevils.

Louisville, Kentucky— horse racing, Kentucky Derby.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: New South Wales vs. Blues, Hurricanes vs. Lions, Stormers vs. Bulls, Sharks vs. Highlanders.

Carson, California — boxing, Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan for Golovkin's WBC-WBA middleweight titles.

SUNDAY, May 6

India — cricket, IPL: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals.

Jerez, Spain — motorcycling, Spanish MotoGP.

MONDAY, May 7

Hyderabad, India — cricket, IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore.

TUESDAY, May 8

Paris — football, French Cup final: Les Herbiers vs. Paris Saint-Germain.

Jaipur, India — cricket, IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab.

WEDNESDAY, May 9

Rome — football, Italian Cup final: Juventus vs. AC Milan.

Kolkata, India — cricket, IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians.

THURSDAY, May 10

thru 13, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, The Players Championship.

thru 13, Agrigento, Italy — golf, European Tour, Rocco Forte Sicilian Open.

New Delhi — cricket, IPL: Delhi Daredevils vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad.

FRIDAY, May 11

thru 15, Dublin — cricket, Ireland vs. Pakistan, test.

Jaipur, India — cricket, IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings.

Auckland, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Hurricanes.

SATURDAY, May 12

Shanghai — athletics, Diamond League, Shanghai Golden GP.

Yokohama, Japan — triathlon, world series.

Indianapolis — auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis GP.

India — cricket, IPL: Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Queensland, Crusaders vs. New South Wales, Highlanders vs. Lions, ACT vs. Melbourne, Stormers vs. Chiefs, Bulls vs. Sharks.

New York — boxing, Jorge Linares vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko for Linares' WBA lightweight title.

Verona, New York — boxing, Sadam Ali vs. Liam Smith for Ali's WBO junior middleweight title; Rey Vargas vs. Azat Hovhannisyan for Vargas' WBC super bantamweight title.

SUNDAY, May 13

Barcelona — auto racing, F1, Spanish GP.

thru 19, US — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of California.

India — cricket, IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals.