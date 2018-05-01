Cisco to set up innovation center in Taiwan: President Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During a tour of high-tech companies in Taoyuan City Friday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced that United States technology conglomerate Cisco Systems will set up an innovation center in the region before the end of the year.

California-based Cisco develops and manufactures telecom equipment and networking hardware amid a wide range of high-technology products and services.

In her address, Tsai said she hoped that Cisco would be able to form an Internet of Things (IoT) environment in cooperation with its local partners in the region, the Liberty Times reported.

The president said her administration’s plan for an Asian Silicon Valley had won international acclaim which was translating itself into more foreign investment in Taiwan, with Microsoft as an example.

The company based an IoT innovation center in Taiwan in 2016, followed by an Artificial Intelligence research and development center this year, Tsai said.

Cisco’s project was planned for Taoyuan City and would probably open during the second half of the year, according to the Liberty Times report. Tsai added that the extra investment should help pull up local small and medium enterprises, resulting in better wages for their staff.

During her trip Friday, the president also visited the factory where Gogoro makes its electric scooters. She tried one of the motorcycles and saw how its electric battery should be replaced, though she admitted to reporters she had never ridden a scooter before.