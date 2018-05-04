Arizona schools reopen after education funding deal reached

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren can go back to class now that the Legislature passed an education funding deal, ending a six-day walkout that shuttered classrooms around the state.

Strike organizers called for an end to the walkout Thursday after a dramatic all-night legislative session resulted in a 20 percent pay raise by 2020. Some districts plan to reopen Friday, while others say they'll resume classes next week.

The education funding plan approved by lawmakers shortly before dawn was immediately signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, awarding teachers a 9 percent raise in the fall and 5 percent in each of the next two years. That's in addition to a 1 percent raise granted last year.