AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Rohingya Muslims rebuild their makeshift house at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh in preparation for the monsoon rains likely to begin in the next few weeks. The Rohingya fled Myanmar during a brutal military crackdown but now face a new danger, ensuring their huts built of bamboo and plastic along steep hills withstand the heavy annual rains.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, South Korean soldiers dismantle loudspeakers that had broadcast propaganda into North Korea. The leaders of the Koreas agreed at their summit last week on a set of reconciliation steps, including the suspension of propaganda broadcasts and other hostile acts along their border.

Campaigning is formally underway for Malaysia's general elections that will determine if scandal-plagued Prime Minister Najib Razak's coalition can extend nearly 61 years of unbroken rule against an unprecedented challenge led by former strongman Mahathir Mohamad.

Tens of thousands of people crammed beaches and other holiday spots during Japan's "Golden Week."

