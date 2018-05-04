Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|021
|000
|003—6
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|410—5
|9
|0
Tanaka, Green (7), Shreve (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; McCullers, Devenski (8), Harris (9), Peacock (9) and B.McCann. W_Shreve 1-0. L_Harris 1-2. Sv_A.Chapman (7). HRs_Houston, Correa (5).
___
|Detroit
|002
|121
|000—
|6
|15
|0
|Kansas City
|202
|123
|00x—10
|13
|0
Fiers, C.Bell (5), Saupold (6), Barbato (8) and J.McCann; Skoglund, Barlow (5), McCarthy (6), Hill (8), Boyer (8), Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_McCarthy 3-0. L_C.Bell 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (3). Kansas City, Gordon (2), Soler (4), Perez (2).
___
|Toronto
|020
|302
|110
|04—13
|17
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|700
|020
|02—11
|15
|1
Garcia, D.Barnes (4), Axford (4), Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Oh (9), Mayza (10), Osuna (11) and Martin; Carrasco, Goody (6), McAllister (7), B.Taylor (8), Allen (9), Otero (10), T.Olson (11) and Gomes. W_Mayza 1-0. L_T.Olson 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Donaldson (5), Martin (4), Solarte (9). Cleveland, Lindor 2 (7).
___
|Minnesota
|002
|300
|000—5
|7
|2
|Chicago
|001
|211
|001—6
|7
|0
Odorizzi, Rogers (6), Pressly (8), Reed (9) and J.Castro; Lopez, Avilan (7), Minaya (8), Bummer (9), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_N.Jones 2-0. L_Reed 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Morrison (3). Chicago, Thompson (3), Palka (2).
___
|Boston
|001
|200
|020—
|5
|9
|3
|Texas
|022
|600
|10x—11
|11
|2
Price, Velazquez (4), Walden (5) and Vazquez, Swihart; Minor, Leclerc (7), Barnette (8) and Chirinos. W_Minor 3-1. L_Price 2-4. HRs_Boston, Betts (12). Texas, Mazara (6).
___
|Toronto
|010
|100
|011—
|4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|191
|10x—13
|16
|0
Biagini, Santos (5), Ramirez (7) and Luke Maile; Plutko, Marshall (8), Beliveau (9) and R.Perez. W_Plutko 1-0. L_Biagini 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Donaldson (5), Diaz (5), Solarte (9). Cleveland, Ramirez (8).
___
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|1
|Seattle
|103
|000
|00x—4
|7
|0
Manaea, Trivino (7), Casilla (8) and Lucroy; LeBlanc, Bradford (5), Pazos (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Bradford 3-0. L_Manaea 4-3. Sv_Diaz (13). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (2). Seattle, Cruz (7).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|010—
|3
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|530
|400
|00x—12
|15
|1
Tillman, M.Castro (2), Givens (4), Bleier (6), O'Day (8) and Sisco; Barria, Parker (7), Morris (8) and Maldonado. W_Barria 2-1. L_Tillman 1-5.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|003
|00x—3
|4
|1
Williams, Santana (6), Feliz (7), Kontos (8) and E.Diaz; Hellickson, Solis (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (8) and Wieters. W_Solis 1-1. L_Williams 4-2. Sv_Doolittle (6). HRs_Washington, Turner (2), Zimmerman (5).
___
|Atlanta
|300
|030
|500—11
|15
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|0
Teheran, Biddle (8), Fried (9) and Suzuki; Vargas, Harvey (5), Blevins (7), Familia (9) and Nido. W_Teheran 2-1. L_Vargas 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (10), Suzuki (5), Acuna (2), Markakis (5).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|040—5
|7
|1
|Arizona
|010
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
Wood, Garcia (6), Paredes (6), Chargois (7), Stripling (8), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes; Corbin, Chafin (7), Salas (8), De La Rosa (8), Bracho (9) and Mathis. W_Chargois 1-0. L_Salas 3-2. Sv_Jansen (5). HRs_Los Angeles, Barnes (1).