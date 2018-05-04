|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|27
|100
|33
|37
|.370
|DGordon Sea
|30
|124
|20
|44
|.355
|MMachado Bal
|30
|116
|15
|41
|.353
|Lowrie Oak
|31
|127
|15
|44
|.346
|JMartinez Bos
|29
|113
|18
|39
|.345
|Gregorius NYY
|31
|111
|27
|37
|.333
|Altuve Hou
|33
|131
|17
|43
|.328
|Cabrera Det
|26
|93
|13
|30
|.323
|Pillar Tor
|32
|121
|22
|39
|.322
|MSmith TB
|26
|87
|9
|28
|.322
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Solarte, Toronto, 9; 5 tied at 8.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; Betts, Boston, 25; MMachado, Baltimore, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24; JMartinez, Boston, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; 5 tied at 22.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.