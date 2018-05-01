Taiwan an indispensable economic partner of France says visiting French Senator

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The President of the Legislative Yuan Su Chia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) met with a French delegation, headed by French Senator Alain Richard on May 3.



On May 3, Richard was quoted as saying that Taiwan is an indispensable economic partner of France, and that he expressed the French government’s support for Taiwan’s increased international participation in organizations such as the World Health Organization.



Alain Richard, who is the Chairman of the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, recently met with President Tsai Ying-wen and visited Hualien on his Taiwan visit.



Also at the meeting were the chairman of the Legislative Yuan’s France and Taiwan friendship committee Wu Kuen-yuh (吳焜裕) and the director of the French Bureau to Taiwan Benoît Guidée.



Su and Richard along with the other representatives from both delegations discussed how Taiwan and France might cooperate better in the future. The discussion covered topics like the “5 +2” industrial innovation strategy of the Tsai Administration, and pursuing green energy in order to meet Taiwan’s goal of becoming nuclear free by 2025.



Su pointed out that France is the birthplace of modern republican style democracy, and that Taiwan is a country that advocates freedom, human rights, and democracy, all following in the historical footsteps of France.



Although Taiwan has become a mature democracy, with a well-developed economy, and an accomplished record of protecting freedoms and civil society, Taiwan is still prevented from participating in international organizations because of the political situation.



Richard said that Taiwan is an example for the world in terms of democracy and human rights, and reflecting the value of freedom. He expressed his support for Taiwan’s increased international participation.



With both leaders pointing out the good partnership and shared values between both countries, Su said that he hopes in the future that Taiwan and France , along with the European Union will be able to negotiate a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA), as well as an “Economic Cooperation Agreement” (ECA), reports Liberty Times.