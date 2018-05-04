  1. Home
Show celebrates art by Mad Magazine's 'Usual Gang Of Idiots'

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/04 12:49

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new exhibit at the world's largest cartoon museum showcases artwork at MAD Magazine over the years.

"Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire" opens at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University on Saturday and runs through Oct. 21.

The exhibit will include original drawings and paintings, displays of vintage MAD magazines and memorabilia such as trading cards and board games.

Curator Brian Walker says the magazine represents a cultural history of America since the 1950s. Quintessential MAD satire on display ranges from parodies of the "Howdy Doody Show" to the Netflix sci-fi drama "Stranger Things."

Walker says his goal was to draw attention to the legacy of the magazine's artists.