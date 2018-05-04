Beam me upstate? Shatner to visit NY Star Trek set replica

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (AP) — Star Trek's William Shatner will boldly go back to the bridge of the Enterprise.

The 87-year-old actor who portrayed Capt. James T. Kirk is making an appearance at a replica of the iconic TV set located in upstate New York. The "Captain on the Bridge" weekend runs Friday and Saturday in Ticonderoga, New York. Fans of the TV show can buy tickets ranging as high as $1,500 for a chance to ask Shatner questions on the bridge replica.

A Star Trek set near the Vermont border seems highly illogical, but it was a labor of love for local resident James Cawley. He began the years-long process of building sets in 1997 after inheriting a copy of the original Enterprise blueprints from a costume designer on the original '60s show.