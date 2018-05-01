Chinese e-bikes are flooding the European Market: the EU takes aim

TAIPEI ( Taiwan News) – Following complaints from the European Bicycle Manufacturers Association (EBMA), the European Commission has completed an investigation into imports of Chinese e-bikes.



The Commission has determined that Chinese e-bicycles being imported and sold in the EU will henceforth be subject to registration, and eventually may be targeted with eventual duties, reports Reuters.



The EBMA charged that Chinese companies were flooding the market in Europe with cheap pedal-assist e-bikes that were sometime being sold below that cost of production thanks to the assistance of government subsidies.



The registration of new e-bikes has been mandated to begin on Friday, May 4. The commission will decide before July 20 whether or not to introduce special duties, which may be retroactively applied to all e-bikes that are registered in the meantime.



Reuters reports that “the EBMA said it welcomed what it said was a vital first step to defend the EU industry, coming in time to prevent a surge of e-bike imports through the main summer sales months.”