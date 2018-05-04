  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/04 11:57
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 27 100 33 37 .370
MMachado Bal 30 116 15 41 .353
JMartinez Bos 29 113 18 39 .345
DGordon Sea 29 120 18 41 .342
Lowrie Oak 30 123 15 42 .341
Gregorius NYY 31 111 27 37 .333
Altuve Hou 33 131 17 43 .328
Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323
Pillar Tor 32 121 22 39 .322
MSmith TB 26 87 9 28 .322
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Solarte, Toronto, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; Betts, Boston, 25; MMachado, Baltimore, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24; JMartinez, Boston, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; 5 tied at 22.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.