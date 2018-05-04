AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Tourists in Peru visited one of the world's natural wonders, the Rainbow Mountain in Pitumarca.

On the U.S.-Mexico border, Central Americans traveling with a caravan of migrants requested asylum in the United States. The group that led the monthlong caravan wanted to draw attention to the plight of people in the violent region.

In the Mexican city of Guadalajara, people protested the murder of three film students who were abducted by a drug cartel because they were filming a school project at a house used by a rival gang.

In Nicaragua, sporadic protests continued against the government of President Daniel Ortega. In nearby Guatemala, people mourned the death of former President Alvaru Arzu who died of a heart attack as he was playing golf.

In Sao Paulo, a building caught fire and collapsed. While in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, a huge recycling plant fire blanketed the city in smoke.

In Rio de Janeiro, police used batons against Brazil's Vasco da Gama fans during a Copa Libertadores soccer match with Argentina's Racing Club.

In Mexico, Chivas players celebrated their victory over Toronto FC after a penalty shootout in a CONCACAF Champions League final soccer match.

In El Condor, Argentina people watched as the cars of the FIA World Rally Championship raced past them.

Curated by Latin America photo editor Tomas Stargardter

