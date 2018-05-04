TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- The list for Asia's 50 Best Bar in 2018 was released yesterday(May 3), with Singapore's bar Manhattan topping the list for the second year in a row.

Taiwan's INDULGE EXPERIMENTAL BISTRO clinched second place in Asia's 50 Best Bars.

According to the organizer William Reed Business Media, Indulge Experimental Bistro's owner Aki Wang is at the forefront of Taipei's dynamic cocktail scene with an approach that takes international bar trends and gives them a Taiwanese twist.

They go by their motto "From Land to World", they show the beauty of Taiwan to the world through drinks inspired by Taiwanese locals and they use local ingredients to create flavors that are uniquely Taiwan. Their signature drink is named Spring Awakening, inspired by Taiwan's micro-seasons, with Japanese gin, Cointreau, bergamot, and Yakult.

Other highlights at the chic, purple-lit bar include the 1795 Old Fashioned and Ruby Black (black tea liqueur and single malt whiskey with beetroot, raspberry, rose and citrus reduction), while the modern European food menu is another reason to visit.

Address of Indulge Experimental Bistro: No. 11, Lane 219, Section 1, Fuxing S Rd, Da’an District, Taipei, Taiwan