2018 World Beer Cup® Winners Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--The Brewers Association (BA)—the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American craft brewers—announced the results of the 2018 World Beer Cup Awards. The largest competition to date, the awards were presented at the conclusion of the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America® at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006835/en/

Winners announced for the 2018 World Beer Cup (Photo: Business Wire)

Beers were judged during six sessions over a period of three days by an elite panel of 295 judges from 33 countries—72 percent of whom were from outside the United States. Judges evaluated 8,234 beers—a 25 percent increase in the number of entries from the 2016 World Beer Cup. Of the 2,515 participating breweries, 807 were from outside the United States.

Out of a possible 303 awards in 101 beer style categories, 302 were awarded. One gold award was not given in Category 36, International-Style Pilsener.

“Beer brings people together,” said Charlie Papazian, founder and past president, Brewers Association. “The World Beer Cup showcases the breadth of the global brewing community and winning an award symbolizes one of the greatest brewing achievements. Congratulations to all the winners on this remarkable accomplishment.”

View 2018 World Beer Cup and

Competition Highlights

Average number of beers entered per category: 82 (a 13 percent increase from 2016) Most-entered categories in 2018: 377 entries in Category 93, American-Style India Pale Ale196 entries in Category 94, Imperial India Pale Ale196 entries in Category 28, Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer190 entries in Category 29, Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout Number of countries represented: 66 (a 20 percent increase from 2016) Countries with the most awards: United States: 242Canada: 14Germany: 9 Country with the highest winning rate: Belgium (10 percent)

Panama won its first-ever World Beer Cup award. All other award-winning countries were previous winners.

The Brewers Association introduced the World Beer Cup competition in 1996 to celebrate the art and science of brewing by recognizing outstanding achievement. The 2018 World Beer Cup is made possible by the generous support of sponsors including presenting sponsor Krones, and partner sponsors Barth-Haas Group, First Key Consulting Inc., MicroStar Logistics, SAHM GmbH + Co. KG, and Siemens.

Editor’s Note: Hi-res images of the World Beer Cup are available for download.

About the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 4,000-plus U.S. breweries. The BA’s independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including the World Beer Cup ®, Great American Beer Festival®, Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America®, SAVOR ℠ : An American Craft Beer & Food Experience, Homebrew Con ™, National Homebrew Competition and American Craft Beer Week®. The BA publishes magazine, and Brewers Publications™ is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com and about homebrewing via the BA’s American Homebrewers Association® and the free Brew Guru™ mobile app. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Brewers Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. The BA complies with provisions of Executive Order 11246 and the rules, regulations, and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006835/en/

CONTACT: on behalf of the Brewers Association

Abby Cohen, 646-695-7044

abby@rosengrouppr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT RESTAURANT/BAR GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT PHILANTHROPY RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE EVENTS/CONCERTS SUPERMARKET CONSUMER FOUNDATION MEN

SOURCE: Brewers Association

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 11:22 PM/DISC: 05/03/2018 11:22 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006835/en