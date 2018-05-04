|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|New York
|21
|10
|.677
|1½
|Toronto
|18
|13
|.581
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Baltimore
|8
|22
|.267
|14
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Detroit
|13
|17
|.433
|3
|Minnesota
|10
|17
|.370
|4½
|Chicago
|9
|20
|.310
|6½
|Kansas City
|9
|22
|.290
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Los Angeles
|18
|12
|.600
|½
|Seattle
|17
|12
|.586
|1
|Oakland
|15
|15
|.500
|3½
|Texas
|12
|20
|.375
|7½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 5, Kansas City 4
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings
Minnesota 4, Toronto 0
Cleveland 12, Texas 4
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0
L.A. Angels 10, Baltimore 7
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
|Thursday's Games
Toronto 13, Cleveland 11, 1st game, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 5
Kansas City 10, Detroit 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 5
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Cleveland (Tomlin 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Texas (Colon 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-1) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Cole 2-1) at Arizona (Medlen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 1-4) at Oakland (Mengden 2-3), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 3-1) at Seattle (Leake 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.