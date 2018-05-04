Taiwan allies Haiti, Honduras could be next to fall to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Haiti and Honduras are the next to diplomatic allies of Taiwan likely to switch their diplomatic recognition to China in exchange for cash incentives, according to Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Lin Yu-fang (林郁方), reported Awakening News Networks.

"Haiti and Honduras are unfortunately probably the next countries to sever relations with our country," said Lin at a press conference on Wednesday, a day after the Dominican Republic broke ties with Taiwan in favor of China. A deal which was likely sweetened by US$3 billion in loans from Beijing to the Caribbean country for infrastructure projects.

Lin said that Panama, the Dominican Republic and Haiti have set up representative offices in China, and since the first two countries have already cut off ties with Taiwan, he believes Haiti has a strong chance of doing the same. In addition, trade between Honduras and China is already much greater than between the Central American country and Taiwan, therefore representing a threat to continued ties.

Yang Cheng-ta (楊承達), Taiwan's former ambassador to Haiti, who also spoke at the press conference, said that the president of Haiti is planning a visit to Taiwan soon. If he asks for a really high amount of loans, Taiwan may not be able to afford them, said Yang.

Lin pointed out that after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, China provided considerable support and even sent in troops. As for Honduras, now that China has established a "bridgehead" in Central America after luring away Panama, no ally in the region is safe, said Lin.

Yang said that because the Dominican Republic shares the same island with Haiti, the latter could naturally feel pressure to follow suit. "If one country changes its diplomatic relations, I'm afraid this could influence the other country," said Yang.

Yang said that when Haiti's President Jovenel Moise visits Taiwan, he will definitely a request to make a financial deal. If it is an ordinary construction project, that would be fine, but if it is an astronomical loan, then the government will need to carefully consider if it can be repaid so as to not become a burden on the tax payers.