China will face 'consequences' for missile installations in South China Sea: White House

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China has deployed anti-ship cruise missiles, and surface-to-air missiles in at least four locations among its military installations in the South China Sea, it was confirmed this week.



Following shortly after reports that China installed radar-jamming equipment in the South China Sea, intelligence assessments have now confirmed that missiles have also been installed on Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef, and Mischief Reef of the Spratly Islands, located west of the Philippines.

Reports also say that satellite images have revealed similar missile installations on Woody Island of the Paracel Island chain, south east of Hainan, which some consider China’s administrative base in the South China Sea.



CNBC reported that anti-ship cruise missiles have been identified as YJ-12B missiles which possess a range of 295 nautical miles. The surface-to-air missiles are reportedly HQ-9B type and possess a range of approximately 160 nautical miles.





(Image of YJ-12B missiles released by Chinese government)

A Pentagon official speaking to US media said that "The further militarization of outposts will only serve to raise tensions and create greater distrust among claimants,” reports CNBC.



Likewise, the Foreign Minister of Australia Julie Bishop noted that “if the media reports are accurate, then the Australian government would be concerned because this would be contrary to China's stated aspiration that it would not militarize these features," reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying was quoted as saying that the installations represent “peaceful construction activities” and that they include “necessary national defense facilities,… meant to safeguard China's sovereignty and security, which is also a right a sovereign state is entitled to.”

On May 3, speaking on behalf of the Trump White House, spokeswomen Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the administration is concerned with the developments and continued militarization of the South East China Sea features.

She said the administration has brought its concerns “directly” to the Chinese government, and also stated that China will face “near term and long term consequences” for the missile installations.