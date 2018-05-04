Photo of the Day: Yang Chun-han clocks in new National 200m record

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- 21-year-old Taiwanese athlete Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) clocked a personal best of 20.33 seconds to break the men's 200m national record at the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games at National Central University on Tuesday(May 2).

In an interview with Yang at the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games after the 200m finals, Yang said that he never expected to break the previous record of 20.53 seconds he has set in the National Games held in Kaohsiung in 2015. He said, "I ran as fast I could and was delighted with my achievements. However, I am pretty shocked with the timing this time round."

In the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games held in National Central University this year, he clinched a total of 3 gold medals (Men's 100m, 200m, and 4*100m relay). This is the third consecutive year he takes home the gold medals for all three events.

His teammates for the 4*100 relay Wang Wei-hsu(王偉旭), and Yeh Shou-po(葉守博) also hit the qualifying criteria for the upcoming Asian Games held in Jakarta in the 100m and 200m event respectively.

Yang is also the record holder of the men's 100-meter record in Taiwan of 10.20 seconds