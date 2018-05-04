Lucky New Taipei winner claims NT$200 million Power Lottery jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A lucky customer bought the winning NT$200 million (US$6.7 million) Power Lottery (威力彩) ticket for Thursday at a lottery store in New Taipei, announced the Taiwan Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased Thursday (May 3) at the Chin Tsai Shen (金財神企業社) lottery store in New Taipei City's Taishan District on Mingzhi Road and the massive NT$200 million jackpot went to one winner, reported Liberty Times.

After tax is deducted, the winner will take home NT$160 million.

The lucky winning numbers in the first section were 06, 09, 10, 12, 18, and 26, while the winning number in the second section was 5.