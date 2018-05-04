CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO: Photos of "Make Time for Health" Event in Oakland Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Please replace Photo 2 with the accompanying corrected photo.

Dan and Madeline (left to right), third-graders from Franklin Elementary School in Oakland hula hoop during an activity to teach kids about the importance of active lifestyles. More than 500 children attended a health festival at Estuary Park in downtown Oakland on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The event – hosted by Blue Shield of California and the American Heart Association – kicked off “Make Time for Health Program,” a three-year initiative to encourage Oakland elementary students to improve their heart health by focusing on tobacco-free lifestyle, increased physical activity and balanced nutrition. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Shield of California and American Heart Association Launch Three-Year Program to Improve Oakland Children’s Heart Health

2016 Physical Fitness Test Body Composition results show 43 percent of Oakland 5th graders were overweight or obese

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California, an independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, is a nonprofit health plan with 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $17 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company’s mission is to ensure all Californians have access to high-quality care at an affordable price. Blue Shield has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation. Contact your local agent or broker about Blue Shield of California products and services or visit www.blueshieldca.com.

