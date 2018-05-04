Once seen as reformer, Malaysia leader faces legitimacy test

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — In 2013 elections, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's face and reformist message were front and center. Five years later, with another election looming, Najib's visibility has plunged.

Instead of Najib's image, a party in his ruling National Front coalition erected giant billboards of Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting China's multi-billion-dollar investments in Malaysia as a reason to vote for the coalition in the May 9 election. If Najib is seen at all in election posters, his face is much smaller than before and he appears alongside local party chiefs.

Najib, analysts say, has become a handicap for the National Front because of financial scandals including the alleged ransacking of state investment fund 1MDB and economic policies blamed for a rising cost of living that has hit poor rural Malays hardest.