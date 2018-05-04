  1. Home
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes southern Taiwan

Magnitude 4.0 temblor rattled southern Taiwan's Tainan City early this morning

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/04 09:36

CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled southern Taiwan's Tainan City this morning (May 4) at 6:19 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The epicenter of the quake was located 37.3 kilometers east-northeast of Tainan City and was measured at a depth of 18.3 kilometers, based on CWB data. 

An intensity level of 4 was felt in Tainan City, an intensity level of 2 was felt in Kaohsiung City and Chiayi County, and an intensity level of 1 was felt in Yunlin and Changhua counties. 

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
