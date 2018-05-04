Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled southern Taiwan's Tainan City this morning (May 4) at 6:19 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 37.3 kilometers east-northeast of Tainan City and was measured at a depth of 18.3 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 4 was felt in Tainan City, an intensity level of 2 was felt in Kaohsiung City and Chiayi County, and an intensity level of 1 was felt in Yunlin and Changhua counties.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.