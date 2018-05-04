BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 26 96 32 35 .365 MMachado Bal 30 116 15 41 .353 JMartinez Bos 28 108 18 37 .343 DGordon Sea 29 120 18 41 .342 Lowrie Oak 30 123 15 42 .341 Gregorius NYY 31 111 27 37 .333 Altuve Hou 33 131 17 43 .328 Pillar Tor 31 117 22 38 .325 Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323 MSmith TB 26 87 9 28 .322 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Betts, Boston, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24; JMartinez, Boston, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; 3 tied at 22.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.