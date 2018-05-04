4 charged in deaths of 2 men found chained in Oklahoma pond

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Four white people face charges in the deaths of two black men whose bodies were found dismembered and chained to cinder blocks in an Oklahoma City pond.

The Cleveland County prosecutor handling the case, Greg Mashburn, said Thursday that the killings are not believed to be racially motivated. Authorities say they instead stemmed from a gun sale arranged on Craigslist that turned deadly.

The bodies of Alize Smith and Jarron Moreland, both 21, were found April 18. They had been reported missing four days prior.

The killings have received attention from bloggers and activists, with some comparing them to lynchings.

Twenty-two-year-old Kevin Garcia-Boettler faces charges including being an accessory to murder. His 16-year-old brother faces charges including one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

The brothers' mother and her boyfriend are also charged with being accessories to murder.