|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|New York
|17
|12
|.586
|1½
|Philadelphia
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Washington
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Miami
|11
|19
|.367
|8
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|St. Louis
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|Chicago
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|Pittsburgh
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Cincinnati
|7
|24
|.226
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Colorado
|17
|15
|.531
|4½
|San Francisco
|16
|15
|.516
|5
|Los Angeles
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|San Diego
|11
|21
|.344
|10½
___
|Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado 11, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 9, San Diego 4
Washington 9, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 6, Miami 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 1
|Thursday's Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Chen 1-0) at Cincinnati (Romano 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Stratton 2-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-1), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0) at Milwaukee (Guerra 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 3-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2) vs. San Diego (Lucchesi 3-1) at Monterrey, 9:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 2-1) at Arizona (Medlen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.