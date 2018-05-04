Yankees rally past Astros for wild 6-5 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Aroldis Chapman struck out AL MVP Jose Altuve on three straight 101 mph fastballs with two on to end the game, and the New York Yankees got a key hit from rookie Gleyber Torres during a three-run rally in the ninth inning to seesaw past the Houston Astros 6-5 Thursday.

The Yankees won a wild one to take three of four from the team that beat them in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series last October.

New York took a 3-0 lead into the seventh, trailed 5-3 going into the ninth and let a bounced third strike give the Astros their final chance.

Pinch hitter Evan Gattis fanned but reached on Chapman's two-out wild pitch, and George Springer followed with a single. Altuve went down swinging, giving Chapman his seventh save.

Chasen Shreve (1-0) got the last two outs of the eighth for the win. Will Harris (1-2) got the loss.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman homered in the sixth inning, helping Washington complete a four-game series sweep.

Jeremy Hellickson and four relievers combined on a five-hitter for Washington, which has won a season-high five in a row.

Sammy Solis (1-1) retired the only batter he faced, ending the sixth to keep the game scoreless. Sean Doolittle recorded the last five outs for his sixth save.

Pittsburgh's Trevor Williams (4-2) allowed only two runners over the first five innings. Wilmer Difo led off with a single, and after Bryce Harper flied out, Turner hit his second home run of the season.

Two batters later, Zimmerman connected for his fifth homer.

BRAVES 11, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Julio Teheran took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, 20-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his second big league home run and Atlanta finished a three-game sweep that vaulted the young Braves into the NL East lead.

Kurt Suzuki, Acuna and Nick Markakis homered as Atlanta built a 6-0 lead against Jason Vargas (0-2), and 21-year-old Ozzie Albies went deep off an equally shaky Matt Harvey.

The Braves opened a 1 1/2-game division lead, the latest in a season they have been in first place since July 20, 2014.

Teheran (2-1) was virtually untouchable until Asdrubal Cabrera doubled down the right field line with two outs in the seventh on a 1-2 curveball.

ROYALS 10, TIGERS 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lucas Duda had three hits and drove in four runs, leading Kansas City to the victory.

Salvador Perez, Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon homered for the Royals, who have quietly gotten on track offensively after a miserable start.

Kansas City pounded out 13 hits in all against Mike Fiers and the Tigers' bullpen. Reliever Chad Bell (0-1) allowed five runs and five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Eric Skoglund wasn't much better on the mound for Kansas City, but Kyle McCarthy (3-0) wiggled out of a key sixth-inning jam before pitching a clean seventh to earn the victory in relief.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera left with a strained hamstring in the sixth inning. The severity of the injury was not known.