Cupertino Electric Names Tom Schott Chief Executive Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Cupertino Electric, Inc. (CEI) today announced that former Chief Operating Officer Tom Schott has been promoted to president and chief executive officer to lead the 64-year-old national electrical engineering and construction company. Schott has been with the company for 24 years and remains as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. In his new role, Schott replaces John Boncher, who has resigned from the company for personal reasons.

“Cupertino Electric’s ability to continue to deliver innovative projects at breakneck speed for some of the world’s leading companies is a testament to leaders like Tom who live our core values, hire great people and make strategic decisions that put us on the path to success,” said Jim Ryley, Cupertino Electric founder and Chairman of the Board. “We have full confidence in Tom’s ability to work closely with company leaders and our talented employees to dominate in traditional commercial markets and continue to grow our business in new markets, like utility and manufacturing.

“Separately, I would also like to thank John Boncher for his nearly 30 years of service and contribution to the company’s success. He leaves the company in excellent financial shape and we wish him all the best.”

About Tom Schott

Tom Schott joined the company in 1993 and has served in a variety of project management, estimating and operational roles, including director of project management, Northern California operations manager and, most recently, chief operating officer. As chief operations officer, he was instrumental in doubling company revenue from $350 million in 2010 to $760 million by 2016. Schott holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Santa Clara University, is extremely active in the community and serves on the board of directors for Sacred Heart Nativity School in San Jose, California.

“It is an honor and a privilege to lead this great organization,” said Schott. “There is nothing I’d rather do than work with this skilled team of people to take CEI to the next level.”

About Cupertino Electric, Inc.

Cupertino Electric, Inc. (CEI) is a Silicon Valley-based electrical engineering and construction company that builds the infrastructure that allows forward-looking companies to realize their vision. Founded in 1954, CEI is one of the largest specialty contractors in the U.S. serving commercial, renewable, utility and data center customers. The company designs, procures, constructs, installs, commissions and maintains technically-complex projects fast and without compromise. When failure is not an option, customers choose CEI. For more information, visit www.cei.com.

