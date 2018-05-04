  1. Home
Late Rolando winner sends Marseille to Europa League final

By  Associated Press
2018/05/04 05:55

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Portuguese defender Rolando scored late in extra-time to give Marseille a 3-2 aggregate win over Salzburg in the semifinals of the Europa League on Thursday.

Five minutes after coming on as a substitute, Rolando netted with a volley from a corner by captain Dimitri Payet in the 116th minute.

Amadou Haidara, after a solo run, and an own goal from Bouna Sarr had given Salzburg a 2-0 lead in 90 minutes to make up for the 2-0 defeat from the first leg in France a week ago.

Marseille will meet Atletico Madrid in the final in Lyon on May 16 after the Spanish side beat Arsenal 1-0 with a goal from Diego Costa to win its semifinal 2-1 on aggregate.