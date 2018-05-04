Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with PEC Portfolio Springvale Pty Ltd for a 200-key Hyatt Place hotel in Melbourne, Australia.

Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale will boast a prominent location at the intersection of Springvale and Dandenong Roads in the heart of the Monash Employment and Innovation Cluster, which is home to a number of academic institutions, businesses and medical facilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Hyatt Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment.

“We are delighted to expand the Hyatt Place brand in Melbourne, the second largest city Australia,” said Asia Pacific Group President David Udell, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “The hotel will mark the tenth Hyatt-branded hotel in Australia and it will be a great addition to Hyatt’s brand footprint in Melbourne, which includes Park Hyatt Melbourne, Grand Hyatt Melbourne, Hyatt Place Melbourne Essendon Fields, and a recently announced Hyatt Centric hotel in Melbourne.”

Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale will boast a prominent location at the intersection of Springvale and Dandenong Roads in the heart of the Monash Employment and Innovation Cluster, which is home to a number of academic institutions, businesses and medical facilities. Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale will become the second Hyatt Place hotel in Australia upon its expected opening in 2020.

The hotel will be developed by PE Capital, one of the leading boutique investment management firms in Australia, and will form part of a mixed-used complex, which will also include co-working facilities and retail stores.

“With a talented workforce and a growing diversity of institutions and industries, the Monash Cluster continues to make significant contributions to the Victorian economy. We believe the new complex will offer unique business and leisure experience for both local and international guests,” said Martyn Barnes of PE Capital. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Hyatt to further cultivate the Monash Cluster into a top modern business destination and support the national economy. Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale will provide thoughtful service, providing both business and leisure travelers with an optimal choice while visiting the city.”

About Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 305 Hyatt Place locations in Australia, Armenia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

About PE Capital

PE Capital is an Australian alternative asset manager focused on property and enterprise investments. Established in 2015, PE Capital now has over A $250MM in projects under management. PE Capital undertakes mixed commercial property developments. These developments involve the transformation of greenfield sites into fully developed commercial properties. Typically, these would include: local infrastructure, health, education and hospitality and tourism projects.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva ™ , Hyatt Zilara ™ , Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit .

