Venezuela arrests 11 top executives at large private bank

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Authorities in Venezuela say they've arrested 11 executives at the country's largest private bank in an ongoing criminal takedown.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Thursday the executives at Banesco are suspected of irregularities that devalued Venezuela's currency.

The prosecutor says investigators have linked a large number of suspect Banesco accounts with addresses in Colombia and Panama.

The bank's executive president Oscar Doval Garcia was among those arrested.

Banesco's president Juan Carlos Escotet denounced the action. He was not detained.

He says on Twitter that his bank complies with all regulations.

The arrests are part of an operation to take down an international network accused of manipulating the black market exchange rate.

The operation has netted 134 arrests and led to 1,380 frozen bank accounts, most belonging to Banesco.