Costa helps Atletico sink Arsenal to reach final

MADRID (AP) — Diego Costa struck the only goal as Arsenal's hopes of winning one last trophy under departing coach Arsene Wenger ended with a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

The second-leg result also means Arsenal will not qualify for the Champions League for a second straight season.

Atletico advanced 2-1 on aggregate thanks to Costa's goal in first-half injury time. The Madrid club will meet Marseille or Salzburg in the final later this month. Those two teams are playing extra-time in the other game.

Diego Simeone's team is already certain of a Champions League place next season because it is second in the Spanish League.

Atletico was demoted to the Europa League after failing to get past the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in five seasons.

Arsenal is sixth in the Premier League and needed to win the Europa League to qualify for Europe's leading club competition.

Wenger, in his 250th UEFA game as a club coach, announced two weeks ago he was standing down after nearly 22 years with the London team.

Costa, the scourge of Arsenal several times during his three seasons with Chelsea, picked up a perfect pass by Antoine Griezmann and strode into the area before fending off a defender and lifting the ball over goalkeeper David Ospina.

Arsenal tried to rally but struggled to break through Atletico's stout defense, creating few scoring opportunities.

The hosts continued to threaten with Costa and Griezmann up front and had a few good chances to make it 2-0.

Both teams started cautiously at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, with Arsenal trying to control possession and Atletico playing typically tight at the back.

Arsenal lost captain Laurent Koscielny with an apparent ankle injury less than 10 minutes into the match, putting in doubt his World Cup participation with France next month.

Atletico didn't have Simeone on the bench on Thursday because he was sent off in the first leg.

The Spanish club last won the Europa League in 2012, soon after Simeone took over.

