Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Reported net sales of $1.2 billion increased 7% compared to first quarter 2017, above the guidance range of (1.0%) – 3.0%. Reported and adjusted 1 diluted EPS of $1.08 and $1.40, respectively, compared to $0.98 and $1.24 for first quarter last year. Volume points of 1.4 billion were relatively flat compared to the prior year period, above the guidance range of (7.0%) – (3.0%). Raising FY 2018 volume point guidance range to 3% – 7% growth as well as reported and adjusted 1 diluted EPS guidance to $3.95 – $4.35 and $5.05 – $5.45, on a pre stock split basis, respectively.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products & programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, and skyrocketing public healthcare costs, while supporting the rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Nutrition distributors in more than 90 countries.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife Nutrition programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.

Herbalife Nutrition has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.Herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

1 Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-GAAP measure and, for the purpose of guidance, excludes the impact of: non-cash interest expense associated with the Company’s convertible notes, expenses related to regulatory inquiries, China grant income, contingent value rights revaluation, loss on extinguishment of convertible debt, and Venezuela currency devaluation. Adjusted diluted EPS, for the purpose of reported results, excludes the impact of the foregoing as well as expenses relating to challenges to the Company’s business model, and expenses relating to FTC Consent Order implementation. See Schedule A – “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a detailed reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of adjusted diluted EPS to diluted EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP and a discussion of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful.

