ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced it has agreed to acquire Silicon Valley-based Parlo, an artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language understanding (NLU) workforce solution, in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006504/en/

Parlo’s unique algorithms make interacting with machines more conversational, which makes getting work done faster, easier and more enjoyable. ServiceNow will add the Parlo technology across its entire suite of services on the Now Platform TM. This acquisition signals the company’s continuing investment in the power of AI to free employees to do more meaningful and satisfying work and accelerate positive business outcomes.

NLU addresses a challenging area for AI: understanding the nuances of human language. People effortlessly understand mispronunciations, swapped words, contractions and jargon, but everyday conversations can be challenging for machines. NLU helps overcome that hurdle, transforming machines into more productive, conversational co-workers. Just as AI and NLU are making our homes smarter and our personal lives easier, ServiceNow is committed to enabling the same conversational convenience at work.

“We are rapidly moving away from structured data such as filling in forms and data fields, towards unstructured interactions with machines such as free-form text, voice and gestures. Our goal is to make every day work interactions simple, accessible and natural for everyone,” said Pat Casey, senior vice president of DevOps, ServiceNow.

“Our technology helps machines make sense of human speech, allowing employees to use systems naturally and not forcing them to speak or think like a machine,” said Murali Subbarao, Parlo CEO. “This transaction allows our work to have a positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people by making their work experience easier, more efficient and more satisfying.”

ServiceNow’s intelligent automation capabilities help:

Improve agent-employee and customer interactions with more human-like conversations Drive complex actions to resolution quickly thorough intelligent agents Automate filling out forms and prioritizing service tickets Make it faster and easier for partners and customers to develop intelligent apps using the Now Platform

Tweet this: #ServiceNow acquires Parlo, #AI workforce solution, frees employees to do more meaningful and satisfying work https://svc.work/2I5Yw5f

For more information on the Now Platform, please visit this site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies relating to ServiceNow’s acquisition of Parlo. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding future product offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. These statements reflect the current beliefs of ServiceNow and are based on current information available to the company as of the date hereof. ServiceNow does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the inability to assimilate or integrate Parlo technology into our platform; the inability to retain key employees of Parlo after the transaction closes; unanticipated expenses related to Parlo acquired technology; potential adverse tax consequences; disruption to our business and diversion of management attention and other resources; and potential unknown liabilities associated with Parlo’s business.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow makes work better across the enterprise. Getting simple stuff done at work can be easy, and getting complex multi-step tasks completed can be painless. Our applications automate, predict, digitize and optimize business processes and tasks, across IT, customer service, security operations and HR service delivery, creating a better experience for your employees and customers while transforming your enterprise. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is how work gets done. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2018 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006504/en/

CONTACT: ServiceNow

Media Contact:

Doug Free, 408-450-7292

press@servicenow.com

or

Investor Contact:

Jimmy Sexton, 669-262-1430

ir@servicenow.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS SOFTWARE SECURITY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES

SOURCE: ServiceNow

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 04:01 PM/DISC: 05/03/2018 04:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006504/en