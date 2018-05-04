  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/04 04:08
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Markakis Atl 30 119 20 40 .336
OHerrera Phi 29 108 16 36 .333
Pham StL 27 94 23 31 .330
Cabrera NYM 28 110 20 36 .327
FFreeman Atl 30 115 23 37 .322
Arenado Col 27 97 15 31 .320
Dickerson Pit 29 111 17 35 .315
RFlaherty Atl 26 87 12 27 .310
SCastro Mia 30 113 15 35 .310
Belt SF 27 92 15 28 .304
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 7 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Cespedes, New York, 26; JBaez, Chicago, 26; Harper, Washington, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Markakis, Atlanta, 23; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Franco, Philadelphia, 23; FFreeman, Atlanta, 22; Grandal, Los Angeles, 21; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 21.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; 7 tied at 3-0.