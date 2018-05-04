Guatemala taps replacement for tough-on-graft prosecutor

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's president has chosen a replacement for the country's top prosecutor, who has spearheaded high-level corruption investigations, including one that landed a former president behind bars.

Jimmy Morales' office says in a statement that Maria Consuelo Porras Argueta will take over from Thelma Aldana on May 16, after Aldana's term ends.

It said Thursday that she will "push a policy of objective, impartial and independent criminal prosecution."

Porras will be responsible for continuing a number of cases, including one against Morales, who is suspected of illicit electoral financing. There is also a pending case against his son and brother for purported fraud and money laundering.

Morales has denied any wrongdoing.