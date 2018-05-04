  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/04 03:52
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 19 11 .633
New York 17 12 .586
Philadelphia 17 13 .567 2
Washington 16 16 .500 4
Miami 11 19 .367 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 13 .594
St. Louis 17 12 .586 ½
Chicago 16 12 .571 1
Pittsburgh 17 15 .531 2
Cincinnati 7 24 .226 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 21 9 .700
Colorado 17 15 .531 5
San Francisco 16 15 .516
Los Angeles 13 17 .433 8
San Diego 11 21 .344 11

___

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 11, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, San Diego 4

Washington 9, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 1

Thursday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Chen 1-0) at Cincinnati (Romano 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stratton 2-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-1), 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0) at Milwaukee (Guerra 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 3-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2) vs. San Diego (Lucchesi 3-1) at Monterrey, 9:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 2-1) at Arizona (Medlen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.