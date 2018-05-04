Global Semiconductor Bare Die Market - Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to reach USD 23 billion during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

The continuous decrease in the lithography wavelength is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. A photomask is an opaque plate, which has a precision image of ICs. On exposing the photomasks to ultraviolet light at wavelengths of 365 nm, 248 nm, and 193 nm, they produce an identical image of the design on the silicon wafers. The ever-decreasing feature size and the increase in the chip density have increased the complexity of wafers. This has resulted in a constant reduction in the lithography wavelength over the years, from 365 nm to 193 nm. With further decreases in the node size expected by the end of the forecast period, photomasks and wafers will become even more complex. With the advent of 10 nm node size wafers in 2017, extreme ultraviolet lithography is anticipated to get commercialized.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices

Consumer electronic devices have witnessed a massive transformation in the last five years. Feature phones have been replaced by smartphones. PCs have been replaced by laptops and laptops are being replaced by tablets. Cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs are being replaced by light-emitting diode (LED) TVs and organic LED (OLED) TVs. At present, application developers and manufacturers are trying to bring in transition by interconnecting household devices through a single unit, which is controlled by applications installed on smartphones.

With the rapid innovations and the increasing demand for better electronics, manufacturers are concentrating on providing better consumer products with improved functionalities. Such advanced transformation requires manufacturers to continually upgrade their offerings in terms of the design, processing power, power consumption, and user interface to acquire a higher market share. Such upgrades in consumer offerings will require the use of robust technologies.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “The demand for compact electronic devices in almost all the sectors has forced semiconductor IC manufacturers to decrease the size and increase the performance of ICs. The world has been seeing a significant rise in the adoption of high-end consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. Therefore, the rising adoption of consumer electronic devices is expected to fuel the growth of the global semiconductor bare die market during the forecast period.”

Global semiconductor bare die market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following applications (consumer electronics, computers, industrial, and telecommunications) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major applications, the consumer electronics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This application will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global semiconductor bare die market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 70%. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

