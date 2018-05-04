Global Portable Water Purifier Market - Deteriorating Quality of Water Resources to Promote Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The advent of online and omnichannel retail is a key trend that is expected to impact the market. Growing Internet penetration and rapid urbanization across the globe have led to an increase in online sales. The online platform enables consumers to compare benefits, features, and prices of distinct brands. Hence, both portable water purifiers and their replacement filters are available for customers on the online channel. Competitors have raised their investments in adopting and selling their products through online channels.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the deteriorating quality of water resources leading to water-related diseases as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global portable water purifier market:

Deteriorating quality of water resources leading to water-related diseases

Water sources for drinking purposes across the globe are depleting or getting contaminated rapidly due to excessive utilization and exploration of water bodies. About 10% of the population does not have access to safe and clean drinking water. Many large industries dump their toxic and unrecyclable waste into water bodies, making them unsuitable for drinking purposes. This threatens the health and life of population across the globe. Nearly 80%-90% of the water bodies across the world are contaminated and considered unsuitable for drinking. This is leading to the threat of waterborne diseases such as cholera and coenurosis.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “This increasing contamination water of bodies across the globe is leading to rising levels of water stress, which is positively influencing the growth of the global portable water purifier market.Due to such concerns, consumers are opting for bottled drinking water and water purifiers, which provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water. Various brands of bottled drinking water and water purifiers are trying to meet the standards set by regulatory bodies to provide clean and pure drinking water across the globe.”

Global portable water purifier market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following products (water purifier, pump water purifier, suction water purifier, and UV pen purifier), applications (outdoor adventure, tourism and leisure, military, emergency rescue, and others), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the four major products, the extrusion water purifier segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 41% of the market. This segment is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas accounted for the largest market share of more than 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC. The US, Canada, and Brazil are the major contributors in the Americas due to the growing participation in outdoor activities such as camping, trekking, and hiking. The expanding outdoor adventure market has raised the need for access to portable drinking water, further driving the demand for portable water purifiers.

