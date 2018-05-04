STATS Elevates Vernon O’Donnell to Chief Customer Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, has announced the elevation of Vernon O’Donnell to Chief Customer Officer, a new position. O’Donnell most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Data Collections and Operations at STATS, overseeing STATS’ international data production.

Vernon O'Donnell, Chief Customer Officer, STATS (Photo: Business Wire)

O’Donnell and his team will manage the launch of a revamped onboarding and support of every new STATS client across the portfolio. The new system includes a robust customer training and setup, professional services and ongoing support to ensure long-term success.

“Vernon has been a vital leader of STATS’ data collections and operations over the past three years and has learned the ins and outs of every STATS product and solution, making him the perfect fit to oversee our customer experience,” said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at STATS. “STATS is proud to have a diverse client base representing some of the top media and technology companies, leagues, teams and brands. It is important that we are training and onboarding each customer so they understand every aspect of our solution set and leverage our tools to be true pioneers in their own space. I am thrilled to have Vernon leading this new role.”

O’Donnell joined STATS in 2015 after serving as Senior Director of Employee Experience at Apollo Education Group, where he worked across various leadership functions, including change management, training, strategy and human resources. Prior to Apollo, O’Donnell held management positions at True Value Co. and W.W. Grainger Inc. O’Donnell is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, where he served as a Public Affairs NCO, including a year-long deployment to Iraq.

“STATS has a number of high-quality products and solutions that are delivering more sports data faster and more accurately than anyone else,” said O’Donnell. “I am thrilled to take on this new role and look forward to supporting our customers so they can power their solutions with STATS data and our robust suite of game-changing solutions.”

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVU®, and a range of customizable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry enhancing both team performance and fan experience. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSEngage.

