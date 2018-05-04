Kohlschreiber to face Bautista Agut in Munich quarterfinals

MUNICH (AP) — Three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber reached the quarterfinals of the Munich Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Mischa Zverev on Thursday.

Kohlschreiber next faces second seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated Norwegian wildcard Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 at the clay-court tournament.

Third seed Diego Schwartzman lost 6-4, 6-2 to Maximilian Marterer. The German will next meet Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who defeated Italy's Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev plays Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday, with fourth seed Chung Hyeon facing 2014 winner Martin Klizan in the other quarterfinal.