Siemens USA and Orion Talent Talk Skills Gap, Recruiting and Hiring Veterans at IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Siemens Corporation, a U.S. subsidiary of global technology giant Siemens AG, and Orion Talent, a total talent solutions provider, take on the growing challenge of where manufacturers should turn for experienced, highly skilled technical talent at the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo in Raleigh, North Carolina, on May 9.

Employer demand for labor continues to outpace the supply. With the unemployment rate at a 10-year low, manufacturers around the U.S. are scrambling to find enough qualified talent, including an increasing need for mid-level skills.

Addressing the skills gap manufacturers face today, Mike Brown, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Americas Region, Siemens, and Mike Starich, CEO of Orion Talent, team up to present: “Case Study: Insights from Siemens’ Workforce Program to Attract and Retain Top Talent” on May 9 at 11:15 AM EDT. This timely presentation will offer insights into Siemens’ newly revamped workforce program to recruit and retain skilled talent and support growth over the next decade. Topics covered include:

Social, economic and geopolitical trends impacting the skilled talent shortage Tactics to reshape recruiting, onboarding, retention and training programs Talent acquisition strategies to support growth and change

Additionally, the presentation delves into Siemens Corporation’s approach to military recruiting, a carefully-crafted program that has resulted in the hiring of over 2,700 Veterans, a retention rate that far surpasses the market norm, and a continuous pipeline of high-caliber military talent.

“While Veterans remain a top tier recruiting target for most manufacturers, only a handful of Human Resources departments are satisfied with their military talent programs,” explains Starich. “In the program we developed with Siemens, our focus is on determining which roles are well-suited to military experience, the uniqueness of a Veteran’s job search situation, as well as supporting their transition into the civilian workplace. Each of these assets are equally important when it comes to finding the right talent, and enabling military job seekers to excel in their new roles.”

“At Siemens our jobs are highly technical and require significant knowledge and experience,” said Brown. “Our previous reliance on a more reactive approach to talent acquisition was not supplying us with the quality and quantity of candidates we required. Many manufacturers continue to struggle with this problem, so I look forward to sharing our story with the hope that we provide some new thinking on how to consistently meet the talent demands of our businesses.”

Held this year in Raleigh from May 8 to 11, the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo attracts over 1,500 senior manufacturing professionals from all over the country. The 3-day event focuses on the key elements of advanced manufacturing: lean and continuous improvement, leadership, technology integration, talent management and best practices to achieve operational excellence.

About Siemens Corporation

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of systems for power generation and transmission as well as medical diagnosis. With approximately 372,000 employees in 190 countries, Siemens reported worldwide revenue of $92.0 billion in fiscal 2017. Siemens in the USA reported revenue of $23.3 billion, including $5.0 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

About Orion Talent

Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Orion Talent provides a total talent solution for businesses nationwide, including talent acquisition, recruitment optimization and military hiring solutions. As a military recruiting leader for 27+ years, Orion Talent has a long history of supporting Veterans in their search for meaningful careers. Orion Novotus, an Orion Talent company, provides a full range of recruitment optimization and consulting solutions. Orion Talent has offices nationwide, a recruiting team of hundreds and more than 400 hiring and conference events annually. Visit us at www.oriontalent.com.

