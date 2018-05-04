Judge upholds ban on protest during Dutch war commemoration

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch judge has upheld a ban on a noisy demonstration that an activist had planned during the country's annual two minutes of silence to commemorate its war dead, ruling that it amounted to a disruption of public order.

A judge in Amsterdam ruled Thursday that the city was justified in outlawing the demonstration planned for Friday evening's commemoration service on the central Dam Square.

Activist Rogier Meijerink posted an appeal on Facebook for supporters to make noise during the silent commemoration, saying the event ignores the thousands of people who died during the Indonesian war for independence from Dutch colonial rule.

The judge also banned Meijerink from Amsterdam's city center on Friday night.

Meijerink told Dutch media he would ignore the order.