Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking Immersive Travel Experiences

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Today, travel is about more than just the destination itself, it’s about connecting to the places, people and experiences that can enrich our lives. Chase Card Services and Marriott International have launched the new Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card, designed to give cardmembers the opportunity to experience more – whether that means a journey of self-discovery or finding time to reconnect with loved ones.

In a national survey of consumers with trips planned within the next 12 to 18 months and with a household income representing 40% of all Americans conducted by the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card, 96% of those surveyed said it’s important to align their travel plans with their personal passions, with 85% saying they’ve booked, or at least planned time, to relax or spend time with loved ones. Those surveyed also believe that travel challenges them to get out of their comfort zone (76%) and allows them (78%) to experience diversity and new cultures.

While more than half (58%) of those surveyed own a cash-back credit card that can be used to travel, the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card is set to offer some of the richest benefits today, giving cardmembers more rewards value, access to amazing properties across the Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) programs which will be unified under one set of benefits in August, as well as additional travel perks. Cardmembers can expect a 100,000-point new cardmember limited time offer, 6X points on purchases at participating Marriott hotels, 2X on all other purchases, an anniversary free night certificate, guaranteed elite status, no foreign exchange fees, premium Wi-Fi (starting in August) and more.

Highlighting the passion and purpose that can be unlocked through travel, Chase and Marriott have partnered with lifestyle and travel content creators and curators, Theron Humphrey ( @thiswildidea ), Gillie Houston ( @gilliehouston ) and Alivia Latimer ( @alivialatimer ) to inspire travelers to find their own passion and purpose, whether that’s trying local dishes or traveling with man’s best friend.

With more than 6,500 properties to choose from in 127 different countries and 29 brands, cardmembers can take advantage of the quality and breadth of travel possibilities that the Marriott loyalty programs and card unlock. For more information about the new Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card, visit Chase.com/GetMore. Current Marriott Rewards Premier Cardmembers can upgrade to the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card by visiting MarriottRewards.com/Upgrade.

