The Dairy Queen® System Introduces its First-Ever Summer Blizzard® Treat Menu Inspired by Iconic Summer Moments

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--The Dairy Queen® system has introduced its first-ever Summer Blizzard® Treat Menu which is filled with iconic summer-inspired flavors and new innovations and is now available at DQ® and DQGrill & Chill® locations nationwide for the entire summer. From picking fresh berries in a field to enjoying a summer blockbuster movie at a drive-in, DQ has a special Blizzard Treat to make every summer moment feel even sweeter.

The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B) company is offering DQ fans five Blizzard Treat flavors on the new Summer Blizzard Treat Menu including the new Jurassic Chomp with peanut butter Blizzard Treat, in partnership with Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which includes the DQ brand’s largest mix-in candy ever and has colossal choco dipped peanut butter bites and fudge topping blended with vanilla soft serve; the new Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat, a delightful combination of cheesecake pieces, real raspberries, blackberries and blueberries free of artificial colors or sweeteners hand-blended with creamy DQ signature vanilla soft serve; and the new TWIX®Blizzard Treat, a mix of chopped TWIX cookie bar pieces and caramel topping blended with vanilla soft serve. The Summer Blizzard Treat Menu also includes two fan favorites which were brought back by popular demand, the S’mores Blizzard Treat, a delectable blend of marshmallow filled chocolates, graham crackers pieces and vanilla soft serve; and the Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, a deliciously sweet mixture of cotton candy pieces and colorful sprinkles blended with vanilla soft serve. The DQ brand will introduce two Americana-inspired treats each available for a limited time later this summer.

“We are really excited about this Summer Blizzard Treat Menu launch,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Summer is full of sun-filled days, late evenings and unforgettable moments, and that’s what DQ is all about. These Blizzard Treat flavors give our fans a season-long ticket to treat themselves to the best summer yet.”

As part of the launch of the Summer Blizzard Treat Menu, Dairy Queen is offering a fan experience unlike any other in brand history. The treat industry leader will unveil experiential rooms that bring to life these five Summer Blizzard Menu Treats in Manhattan on Wednesday, May 23 at Big Screen Plaza. The public is welcome from 5 to 7 p.m. Interior designer, author and DQ super-fan Nate Berkus has designed the spaces for the S’mores Blizzard Treat room and the Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat Room.

“I’ve been a DQ super-fan since I can remember, it was practically religion growing up,” said Nate Berkus. “And I love that it’s a tradition I now share with my family. It’s been a wonderful full circle moment partnering with DQ on the launch of their Summer Blizzard Menu.”

“The fact that Nate is a longtime DQ fan made our partnership on the DQBlizzard Rooms that much sweeter,” said Hokanson. “His keen eye for design combined with his love for DQ created something truly special to help kick off the Summer Blizzard Treat Menu in style.”

During the public opening of the DQ Blizzard Rooms, donations will be collected for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals ®, which raises funds to help save and improve the lives of kids treated at 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com. Connect with the DQ system on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and follow the system at twitter.com/dairyqueen. Visit the DQ Facebook fan page, which has more than 11.3 million friends, and become a friend at facebook.com/dairyqueen.

About IDQ:

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

About Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in theaters June 22.

