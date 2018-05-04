Brush fire in Catskills destroys 27 seasonal buildings

FALLSBURG, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a brush fire in the Catskills that destroyed 27 seasonal buildings.

The Times Herald-Record reports seasonal buildings at the Riversite Bungalows and Camp Yeshiva Machnas Tzvi D'Krula in Fallsburg were destroyed in the blaze Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the bungalows were unoccupied during the time of the fires.

Sullivan County Public Safety Commissioner Rick Sauer says two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have reopened Route 42 between South Fallsburg and Fallsburg.

Officials aren't sure where the brush fire started. An investigation continues.

Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com