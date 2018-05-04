Hate crime suspect mistakenly released from Chicago jail

CHICAGO (AP) — A mix up at the Cook County Jail has led to the mistaken release of a man charged with threatening violence at gay bars in Chicago.

Authorities tell the Chicago Tribune they're searching for 31-year-old Shane Sleeper. He was released from custody Tuesday night by officials who believed the misdemeanor charges against him had been dropped. They didn't realize the charges were only dropped to facilitate the filing of felony charges of state terrorism, hate crime and harassment. He was ordered held without bail.

Sleeper was arrested in February accused of issuing the threats. In one instance, authorities say he suggested to a bar that Chicago would see a similar mass shooting to the one that occurred in 2016 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 people.