Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is partnering with CourseHorse, a leading online education website that helps people discover and enroll in local classes, to offer thousands of classes through Groupon for categories such as art, cooking, tech, professional, life skills, performing arts, language, kids and fitness. Groupon, which aims to become the daily habit in local commerce by connecting people to a vibrant, global marketplace for local services, experiences and goods, will feature some of CourseHorse’s most popular classes such as welding, pottery, floral design and more.

“We’re excited to bring CourseHorse’s bookable classes to Groupon––giving people another reason to check out our marketplace for everything they do locally,” said Brian Fields, vice president and general manager, Things to Do, Groupon. “These exciting learning opportunities will inspire more people to get out of the house this spring and into their local communities.”

CourseHorse was founded in 2011 and offers more than 75,000 classes in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Houston, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, San Jose and Charlotte.

“We love helping great educators focus on what's most important to them -- delivering incredible classroom experiences,” said Katie Kapler, founder and CEO of CourseHorse. “This partnership gives class providers on CourseHorse another affordable, hassle-free way to get the word out about their programs and connect with new students.”

The Groupon and CourseHorse integration is expected to launch in the second quarter of this year. Other recent marketplace partnerships announced by Groupon include: Viator - tours and activities, ParkWhiz - parking and Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks - online ticketing.

About CourseHorse

Based in downtown Manhattan, CourseHorse is the first marketplace that helps people discover and enroll in trusted local classes, ranging from casual art & cooking programs to professional courses such as finance and programming. Learning is a lifelong pursuit and CourseHorse’s goal is simple: to make that pursuit easier. Venture-backed and named one of Forbes' “America’s Most Promising Companies,” CourseHorse works with over 2,500 class providers, offering over 75,000 classes to hundreds of thousands of members, nationwide.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

