Registration Now Open for the 6th Innovation Takes Root – the NatureWorks Advanced Biomaterials Forum

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--NatureWorks announced today that registration is now open for the sixth biennial Innovation Takes Root (ITR) biomaterials forum. The forum will be held September 10 - 12 at the Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego, Calif. NatureWorks expects more than 300 attendees comprised of brandowners, retailers, marketers, packaging professionals, process engineers, product designers, researchers, manufacturers, and sustainability managers from over 25 countries.

“Whether you are a product or service provider or just somebody who wants to understand what’s happening in the bioplastics industry, I recommend strongly that you come to Innovation Takes Root,” says Justin Zeulner of the Green Sports Alliance. “This is a conference where you will learn a lot and have the opportunity to collaborate with others, developing partnerships that will last a lifetime.”

Jim Nangeroni, Director – Applications Development and ITR Program Co-Chair, adds, “The first ITR in 2008 brought together engineers and scientists from the Ingeo™ plastics and fibers supply chains to share technical developments in our burgeoning industry. Ten years later, ITR has evolved so that it now draws thought leaders, entrepreneurs, marketers, and business leaders together with the scientists and engineers from the supply chain for a full-scale immersion into rethinking and remaking products as we lead our industry into the renewable age.”

At ITR 2018, breakout sessions will explore

Advancements in single serve beverage delivery The future of performance nonwovens for health and personal care Tools for Ingeo users that optimize performance Engineering for degradability in industrial applications Product developments and zero waste models for food serviceware 3D printing for industrial applications

Workshops will focus on

Tailoring Ingeo’s physical properties for applications development Understanding Ingeo in a low-carbon and circular economy context Practical design and computational screw and die modeling with Ingeo Marketing claims and regulatory compliance overview for 3D printing

The opening plenary session on September 10 will kick off with father and son team David and Jonah Stillman, experts in the emerging generational differences and workplace trends that will impact both our customers and our companies. The Stillmans will describe the findings from their research on Generation Z for their book Gen Z @ Work. Says David, “Gen Z has entered their 20s and will have a major impact on the workforce of the future. Our findings, which are based on three national studies, case studies, and interviews with CEOs, shed light on what makes this new generation unique and what business leaders need to know about them.”

The discounted early bird registration for ITR runs through June 1. The Innovation Takes Root website is updated on a continuing basis. Follow NatureWorks on Twitter ( @natureworks, #ITR2018) for the latest updates. For more information about NatureWorks and Ingeo, visit www.natureworksllc.com.

About NatureWorks NatureWorks is an advanced materials company offering a broad portfolio of renewably sourced polymers and chemicals to the packaging, polymers, fibers, and chemicals markets. With performance and economics that compete with oil-based plastics and fibers, naturally advanced Ingeo™ polymers are valued for their unique functional properties and used in products from coffee capsules and electronics to diapers and wipes. Creating performance through chemistry, Vercet™ lactide-based solutions help innovators realize significant, measurable performance and cost advantages in products such as CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers), toners, and surfactants. NatureWorks is jointly owned by Thailand’s largest ASEAN leading integrated petrochemical and refining company, PTT Global Chemical, and Cargill, which provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. www.natureworksllc.com; follow NatureWorks on Twitter @natureworks

