Energy Industry Executive David Crane Joins Savage’s Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Savage is pleased to announce the addition of David Crane as a member of its Board of Directors. Crane is a seasoned energy industry executive, having served as CEO of three publicly traded energy companies over 13 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006167/en/

David Crane, Savage Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Crane led NRG Energy (ticker: nrg), a Fortune 250 company and the largest non-utility power company in the United States, with 11,000 team members and 3 million customers, from 2003 until 2015. Under his leadership, NRG became a leader in clean energy technologies, including distributed solar power, electric vehicle charging, portable solar/storage and carbon capture/enhanced oil recovery. Crane also served as the CEO of NRG Yield (ticker: nyld), also an NYSE-listed company, owning renewable and gas-fired power generation facilities.

“David Crane will be a tremendous addition to our Board,” said Todd Savage, non-executive Chairman of the Board at Savage. “His wealth of executive experience in the power and renewable industries, and his unique perspective on business transformation, will enable him to make great contributions.”

“We’re excited to welcome David and to benefit from the innovative leadership he’s demonstrated, as we continue to create value for our current customers and explore opportunities in new and growing sectors,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President and CEO. “His experience and insights will be invaluable as we help our customers and partners feed the world, power our lives and sustain the planet.”

Prior to serving as CEO of NRG and NYLD, Crane was CEO of International Power, an FTSE-100 power generation company headquartered in London. He also served as a senior executive at Lehman Brothers in New York and Hong Kong, a power plant developer at ABB Energy Ventures in Hong Kong, and a corporate attorney at White & Case, a law firm in New York. Crane earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton and a law degree from Harvard.

He is currently affiliated with the following for-profit and not-for-profit boards and organizations:

Pegasus Capital Advisors – a New York-based private equity firm that invests in middle market companies focused on sustainability and wellness; ACWA Power – a Saudi Arabian company that operates large energy and water desalination projects; Global Value Light (GVL) – a lighting joint venture between Lighting Science Group and MLS; JERA – a joint venture between Tokyo Electric and Chubu Electric based in Tokyo, Japan; Sigora Haiti – a renewables-driven microgrid company active in Haiti; and Vote Solar – an advocacy group championing laws and regulations at the state level designed to promote greater access to solar power.

About Savage

With more than 70 years of experience in hundreds of locations across North America and internationally, Savage is a trusted partner for safely moving and managing critical materials and helping customers optimize their supply chains. Savage specializes in rail, truck and marine transportation, logistics, materials handling, and other industrial and environmental services. Industries served by Savage include oil refineries, power generation, railroads, food and agriculture, oil and gas, mining, chemicals and petrochemicals, ports and terminals, and construction. To learn more, visit www.savageservices.com.

Note to Editors: Higher resolution photo for print available upon request

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006167/en/

CONTACT: Savage

Jeff Hymas, 801-944-6584

Communications Director

jeffhymas@savageservices.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY COAL OIL/GAS UTILITIES OTHER ENERGY TRANSPORT RAIL TRUCKING OTHER TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT NATURAL RESOURCES MINING/MINERALS

SOURCE: Savage

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 12:17 PM/DISC: 05/03/2018 12:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006167/en